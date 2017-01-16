As Mulayam and Akhilesh Fight Over Cycle, Amar Singh Jets to London

New Delhi: A day before the Elections Commission is to adjudicate on Samajwadi Party feud for party symbol, a key protagonist in the drama has left the country for a good two and a half months.

Amar Singh, the "outsider" who has been blamed by UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for the intra-party divisions has left for Singapore and London.

In a terse statement before departure, the close aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav said he was "undergoing treatment in London but was summoned due to the developments here, now going back to complete my treatment".

Interestingly, during over the last one week, as the warring factions took the fight to the election commission laying claims for the symbol Amar Singh was conspicuous by his absence. Mulayam on the day of hearing at the commission was accompanied instead by his brother Shivpal Yadav and his old time aide and former Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ambika Chawdhary.

A section in the SP feels that Mulayam Singh has asked Amar Singh to maintain a low profile for now. Keeping RS MP away from the fray during elections can help Mulayam to neutralize the intra party discourse in which Akhilesh camp has projected Singh as the chief architect of the family feud.

Singh's departure has also raised a few eyebrows in the CM camp as the last time around, Singh left for London, Mulayam unanimously announced candidates for 325 seats ignoring any claims by his son. Interestingly, before his trip to London, Amar Singh had dashed down to Lucknow for a day and had held talks with both Mulayam and Shivpal Yadav.

He was back in Delhi after Akhilesh camp retaliated sacking him from the party at the emergency national convention held on the new-year day in Lucknow.

A resolution in the convention also removed Shivpal as state president while replacing Mulayam as party head with Akhilesh Yadav himself.

Amar Singh has since believed to have played a crucial role in arranging the legal aid for the beleaguered patriarch in his fight for the party symbol.