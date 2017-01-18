Ashok Chavan Accuses PM Modi of Converting RBI into 'RSS Shakha'

Mumbai/Nagpur: Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday protested outside the Reserve Bank offices in Mumbai and Nagpur as part of its anti-demonetisation agitation, with its leader Ashok Chavan accusing the Narendra Modi government of converting the central bank into an "RSS shakha".

Demanding resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel for throwing the lives of 125 crore Indians into a disarray with demonetisation, state Congress president Ashok Chavan in Mumbai accused the Narendra Modi government of converting the

Reserve Bank into an "RSS shakha" (branch).

In Nagpur, Congress workers were lathi-charged by police during their demonstration in front of the Reserve Bank office even as a march led by former chief minister Prithiviraj Chavan, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, state Legislative Council's Deputy

Chairman Manikrao Thakre, AICC member Bhakta Charan Das and other party workers sought resignation of RBI Governor.

While a delegation led by Prithviraj Chavhan went in the RBI to submit a memorandum, some Congress workers outside the office raised slogans and the situation became tense. Some party workers alleged that the police lathi-charged them.

A few Congress workers were also detained and to protest the police lathi-charge, some party leaders later staged a sit-in in front of the RBI office.

The leaders demanded an inquiry and suspension of the concerned police official who ordered the lathi-charge and release of the detained workers. The situation eased when the detained Congress workers were released.

Meanwhile, addressing a protest meet in Mumbai, Ashok Chavan said people of the country were held to ransom with the sudden decision to ban high-value currency notes.

"The RBI autonomy has been eroded and the apex bank has been converted into an RSS shakha by the Modi government," he alleged, adding that the sudden decision had an adverse impact on the economy.

The Congress, while in power, never compromised with the autonomy of RBI.

"Congress will continue to raise the issue of hardships faced by the people in the state Legislatures and Parliament," Ashok Chavan said.