Ashok Gehlot Hits out at PM Modi Over Demonetisation

Jodhpur: Lashing out at Narendra Modi over the demonetisation, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Prime Minister's move had led to panic among people with the decisions being changed frequently even as the December 30 deadline for depositing old notes was drawing closer.

Addressing a gathering, Gehlot asked where was the black money that Modi had promised to bring back from foreign accounts.

"He had promised that his government would bring the huge black money stashed away in foreign bank accounts which would lead to Rs 15 lakh being credited in the account of every Indian," he said.

He alleged that following demonetisation the count of black money holders has increased instead of decreasing.

Terming political funding as a big source of black money, Gehlot said reform should start from there instead.

"Chinks in the system leading to generation and circulation of the black money should be addressed first," he said.