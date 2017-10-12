Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: EC Says Himachal Poll to be Held on 9 Nov, Counting on 18 Dec

Oct 12, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

A factor which may impact the outcome of the two elections is the impending elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party chief. The Congress vice-president is tipped to take over the reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi after Diwali. Party leaders say elevating Rahul Gandhi just ahead of Gujarat and Himachal polls is a better proposition that effecting this leadership change ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Grand Old Party, which has been reduced to ruling only five states, is facing anti-incumbency in Himachal. Adding to its troubles is a disproportionate assets case against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has been picked as the CM candidate again.