Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: Election Commission Likely to Announce Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Poll Dates Today

Oct 12, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

The Congress suffered a big setback ahead of the crucial Gujarat elections when regional strongman and former CM Shankersinh Vaghela quit the party last month. He has now lent support to Jan Vikalp, a front which projects itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP. Vaghela has even alleged that the two national parties had “struck a deal” in recent Rajya Sabha elections in the state. "The fixing was that the BJP will allow Ahmed Patel to win the Rajya Sabha seat and the Congress will ensure a victory for the BJP in the Assembly elections," Vaghela had said.