Assembly Polls: Arun Jaitley Made in-charge of Gujarat, Javadekar gets Karnataka

The Gujarat assembly elections are likely to take place later this year. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2017, 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday appointed Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in-charge of the Gujarat assembly polls while handing the responsibility of Karnataka to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on January 22, 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on May 28, 2018.

