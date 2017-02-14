At Amma Memorial, Jaya's Niece Launches Political Career With OPS

Chennai: Exactly a week after he launched his rebellion against VK Sasikala at Amma Memorial, caretaker CM O Panneerselvam returned to mentor Jayalalithaa’s grave and this time he was accompanied by the late CM’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar.

Extending her support to Panneerselvam, Deepa told reporters that this was the launch of her political career. “This is my entry into politics,” she told reporters at the iconic venue at Marina Beach.

Welcoming the conviction of Sasikala in a corruption case which bars her from electoral politics for 10 years, Deepa said: “This is a good verdict, a just verdict as those who have to go to jail have gone. This verdict was long pending and most welcomed.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sasikala's conviction in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case and sent her back to jail, making her bid to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu short-lived and sparking a fresh battle for power in the ruling party. Following her conviction, the party has picked E Palaniswami to lead the fight against Panneerselvam for the CM’s chair.

In a 10-minute meeting with Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Palaniswami staked claim to become the state’s third chief minister in two months. A couple of hours later, AIADMK veteran V Maitreyan, who was among the first to back Panneerselvam, also met the Governor.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has advised the Governor to go for a composite floor test in the Assembly. The Sasikala faction has claimed the support of 119 MLAs, but the Panneerselvam camp says many of them “have been held captive” at a luxury resort.

