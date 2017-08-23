At Her Best, Mamata Banerjee Always Chooses Which Battle to Fight

“I hope there is a good M and a bad M.” This was Ratan Tata’s response when asked to elaborate on being forced to shift the Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat in 2008.Standing by him, as he fielded questions from the media, was the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, who had rolled out a red carpet for Tata Motors in the face of the Trinamool Congress’ relentless campaign in West Bengal.A decade later, Mamata Banerjee is firmly ensconced in the Writers’ Building in Kolkata. The West Bengal Chief Minister, however, seems to have learnt a lesson or two from the Singur squabble and its aftermath.Speaking at a Network 18 event in Kolkata on Friday, Mamata Banerjee had said she “favours Narendra Modi, not Amit Shah. I don’t blame the PM. Why should I blame him? His party should take care of it.”That’s straight out of Ratan Tata’s book. The ‘Good M vs Bad M’ axiom. The Good BJP vs the Bad BJP.“Perhaps the CM is trying to convey to Modi that the battle of supremacy in Bengal should be a political contest between the two parties. And let’s not convert it into a personal fight between Modi and Mamata,” says a senior political observer from the state.Even at President Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi walked up to Mamata Banerjee when he noticed the West Bengal CM occupying rear seats with her contingent of MPs. The two leaders chatted for a while.It is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has done course correction in engaging with the Prime Minister.In the 2014 general election campaign, Mamata used to often refer to Modi as “Haridas Pal”. Translated to English, the phrase would broadly mean ‘any Tom, Dick and Harry’.A year later, when Modi travelled to West Bengal for the first time, there was a marked bonhomie between the two leaders. Modi launched three centrally sponsored schemes during the trip and the West Bengal CM was all praise for the PM as she emphasised on the need for better Centre-State relations.It was precisely at this point in time that the Congress and the CPI(M) started a subtle campaign alleging the two sides had buried the hatchet. ‘Modi Bhai-Didi Bhai’ was the common refrain when opposition attacked the TMC in West Bengal.Wary of a shift in minority votes, Mamata had to a take strident position again in the run-up to the Assembly polls. The Narada-Sharada investigations kept the heat up on Trinamool leaders, as relations between the two parties deteriorated further.TMC MPs were at the forefront of anti-demonetisation campaign last year. They picketed at Prime Minister’s residence and office. The BJP, sensing an opening in Bengal, upped the ante to emerge as the main opposition to the TMC.But in the last three months, developments within the opposition — from Bihar to Maharashtra — have perhaps made others to re-calibrate their strategy as well.From Vajpayee’s NDA to Sonia’s UPA, the Trinamool chief has demonstrated remarkable nimbleness in picking and abandoning allies at the right moment.That has been her strength all along — the acumen to choose her battles.