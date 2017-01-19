At Punjab's Rehab Centres, Addicts Watch a Poll Fought in Their Name

Sangrur: Everyone in Sangrur knows where the Red Cross-run drug rehabilitation centre is.

"It's the building with the red bougainvillea. My nephew was admitted there,” says a fruit-seller at the bus stop.

"It is election season. You won't find too many addicts there," chips in a friendly cop standing nearby.

Turns out there are eight addicts in the 15-bed facility. Kuldeep Singh, who is wearing a red turban and red sweater that is almost the colour of the bougainvillea he is tending to, says he checked in a week ago.

He did a 45-day stint at the facility three months ago. But staying clean in election season is proving to be difficult for the 23-year-old.

"Puggi, afeem, smack, heroin. You name it and you will get it for free. There is home delivery too if you wish. Political parties have pumped my village with drugs. The temptation was too strong. I thought it is best to lock myself up here till elections are over," he says.

Kuldeep is the only one who agreed to speak on camera. He says 70 percent young men in his village are addicts. And most follow the same path to drugs as he did. Beedis at 12, alcohol at 16, hard drugs at 18.

The AAP, BJP and Congress may be pitching a part of their campaign around substance abuse, but in villages, the political patronage under which drugs thrive is amply visible.

The Akali Dal government, though, has chosen to live in denial. Its Deputy Chief Minister, Sukbhir Singh Badal, gave his own spin to an AIIMS study and claimed only 0.06% of Punjab's population is addicted to hard drugs, lowest anywhere in the country. The affidavit filed by his own government in the Punjab and Haryana High Court pegging this number at 16% perhaps slipped his mind. The same affidavit filed by the Department of Social Security also says two-third rural households in the state had at least one drug addict.

Mohan Sharma, the genial project director of the Sangrur de-addiction centre, points to his eight wards and shakes his head sadly. “This is what has happened to the industrious Punjabi farmer. His kids don't want to work on farms, there are no jobs and drugs are easily available to fill up their idle time," he rues.

He packs their day with ardas (a Sikh prayer), yoga, meditation, counselling and gardening, but knows that nearly half of them will have a relapse as soon as they step out.

"It's the environment outside. It is easier to get drugs from a peddler than wheat from a grocer. Everyone knows it is the politician-police nexus that is behind the drug trade in Punjab. Why will people who benefit from it directly stop it?" he says.

Reports from the interiors suggest that it is not just votes that political parties buy in exchange for drugs and alcohol. Most of their campaigners and supporters are paid in the same currency. The elders in the village know what is going on but turn a blind eye to keep the peace. It is an expensive peace. One that has smoked out an entire generation.

Sharma estimates that a drug addict dies every eight minutes in Punjab and Rs 7,500 core is spent every year to buy the dope.

So what does Kuldeep make of AAP and Congress promises to wipe out drugs in four weeks if elected to power. "It is all rubbish. Just talk for the sake of talk. I probably will not vote at all," he says.

If he manages to stay clean through the election season, his chances of finding a bride will brighten up. "Bas jee ek bar vyah ho jaye, phir meri happy ending (I too will have a happy ending once I am married),” he says.