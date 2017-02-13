Attorney General Advises Governor to Conduct Floor Test in TN Assembly

New Delhi: With the stalemate over who will occupy the chief minister's chair deepening, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised the Tamil Nadu Governor to call for a floor test to determine who has the numbers.

Rohatgi opined that a special Assembly session be convened within a week for a composite floor test to determine who among the two AIADMK leaders - O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala - enjoys majority.

Two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK's state Legislature Party Leader on February 5, paving the way for her to take over as chief minister, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt saying he was forced to resign.

Sources said that the opinion was sought by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao from the Attorney General who has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgment in the Jagdambika Pal case in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the Assembly to determine who among the two claimants -- Pal and Kalyan Singh -- had majority for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.

The opinion, the sources said, has stated that "he (Governor) should call a special session within a week's time and have a composite floor test as was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Jagdambika Pal case".

The opinion on floor test was given as the two claimants are from the same party and they will be pitted against each other to determine who commands majority support in the Assembly, the sources said.

