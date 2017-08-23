Gandhis to Skip, Mamata, Sharad Yadav to Attend Lalu Rally on Sunday

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to represent the party at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's rally in Patna on Sunday.Lalu is attempting a major show of strength after he was ousted from the Bihar government with the JD-U moving out of the grand alliance and joining back the NDA fold and the government with the BJP.Lalu also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav would attend the RJD rally and that Mayawati's absence from the event was not a "setback"."I had a talk with Mayawati. She said senior BSP leader Satish Mishra would come for the rally," he told reporters.Sources said the Congress supports the RJD and its rally and will be adequately represented, but the Gandhis are unlikely to attend it."The Congress supports the RJD and the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will be attending the August 27 rally of Lalu Prasad in Patna," said a senior party leader.Rahul Gandhi had earlier indicated that he might be present at the Patna rally as Lalu has been a long-time friend and supporter of the Gandhis.Their presence at his rally, however, may affect its prospects as Lalu and his son are embroiled in cases of corruption, analysts said.The RJD chief is trying to put up a major show where he is seeking to showcase a formidable grouping of opposition leaders to take on the JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar.The Congress is seeking to unite the opposition under a joint platform to take on Narendra Modi's might and halt his winning streak in various states.