Baba Ramdev Pitches for Alliance Between BJP and BJD

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev created a stir on Wednesday by suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should join hands and work in tandem for the benefit of people.Attending a convention of Patanjali distributors in Bhubaneswar, Ramdev pitched for an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as the state heads for a poll battle in 2019.But the bid to broker peace between the two parties was met by a sharp reaction from the BJD, which categorically denied any possibility of an alliance. Senior minister and BJD vice-president Damador Rout asked Ramdev to quit yoga and join politics.Earlier in the day, he said his Patanjali Yogpeeth was contemplating setting up a Acharyakulam (a school based on vedic-cum-modern education) and Yoga university in Odisha in the next two years.