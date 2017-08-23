GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Baba Ramdev Pitches for Alliance Between BJP and BJD

Senior minister and BJD vice-president Damador Rout fired back at Ramdev for his suggestion and asked him to quit yoga and join politics.

Updated:August 23, 2017, 6:01 PM IST
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was in Bhubaneswar to attend a convention of Patanjali distributors. (File photo: AP)
Bhubaneswar: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev created a stir on Wednesday by suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should join hands and work in tandem for the benefit of people.

Attending a convention of Patanjali distributors in Bhubaneswar, Ramdev pitched for an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as the state heads for a poll battle in 2019.

But the bid to broker peace between the two parties was met by a sharp reaction from the BJD, which categorically denied any possibility of an alliance. Senior minister and BJD vice-president Damador Rout asked Ramdev to quit yoga and join politics.

Earlier in the day, he said his Patanjali Yogpeeth was contemplating setting up a Acharyakulam (a school based on vedic-cum-modern education) and Yoga university in Odisha in the next two years.
