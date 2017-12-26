Babul Supriyo Cries Non-cooperation by West Bengal Government

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday alleged that he was not able to do his work "properly" in his Lok Sabha constituency, Asansol, due to the non-cooperation by the local councillors, MLAs and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal.According to Supriyo, he had tried to go "beyond the political considerations" for the welfare of the people of the industrial area."But I have been facing problems. Whenever I tried to use the MPLAD funds, the local councillors, MLAs and the state government did not cooperate with me," he told reporters here.In spite of the "non-cooperation", the Kumarpur rail bridge project and two drinking water projects at Kulti were completed during the last three years, Supriyo said.The work to purify the water of the open cast mines and supply it to the people had now started at certain places, he added.The Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises said he was looking forward to the construction of underpasses and flyovers in his constituency.