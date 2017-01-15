Badals, Amarinder Never Paid Heed to Woes of Border Area, Says Kejriwal

Ajnala (Punjab): AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and the Badals had "ruined border districts" of the state by not paying heed to their genuine woes.

"Agro-based industry is need of the hour, especially in Punjab's border districts to support peasantry and general employment for the youth. The AAP Government is committed to do so," he said while campaigning in border areas in Punjab.

"Even the industrial units that shifted from Punjab due to apathy of the SAD-BJP government will be brought back with tax incentives and a pre-condition that 80 per cent of the jobs should be given to Punjabis," Kejriwal said.

If AAP forms government, special economic package will be announced for special development of border areas, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He claimed that all "false cases" under NDPS Act filed by Badals against innocent youth, who opposed the drug mafia, will be cancelled.

AAP will create a special task force of senior doctors within six months for de-addiction of youths and create 25 lakh jobs to bring them back into main stream, Kejriwal assured, claiming there are about 40 lakh people addicted to drugs.

The Punjab Assembly polls is a fight between "hopeful and hopeless" parties, he said, alleging the SAD-BJP and Congress have colluded with each other to stop the hopeful (AAP). On Punjab's financial condition, Kejriwal said, "There is no dearth of money but lack of political will. AAP will work with honesty and generate revenue by curbing drainage of crore of rupees into corruption during SAD-BJP regime."

"We will ensure loan waivers for farmers within one to two years and implement the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations within three years if AAP forms government in Punjab," Kejriwal announced.

He said AAP has prepared a 150-point charter for Punjab and announced to fulfil ten key points immediately after forming government.

The time is ripe for Punjabis to bring political change in the state for future generations and to end the nexus between Badals and Amarinder, who have tacit understanding to contest the Punjab polls, Kejriwal alleged.

Reiterating he would not be Punjab chief minister as being propagated by SAD and Congress, he said, "Whosoever be the chief minister, I stand guarantee to fulfil promises made to the people by AAP."

Vowing that AAP government would nab the culprits behind incidents of sacrilege and ensure exemplary punishment for them, so that no one could dare to indulge in such acts, Kejriwal alleged connivance of Badals in the incidents. He announced to increase old, handicapped and widow pensions from Rs 500 to Rs 2500 per month.