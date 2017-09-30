President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday appointed the Governors for Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya.The government has also appointed former Naval Chief of Staff Admiral (retd.) DK Joshi as the new Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.Satya Pal Malik, former MP from UP’s Aligarh, will now be the Governor of Bihar, a post held by Kovind before he became President. Malik was an MP from 1989 to 1991 and, like Kovind, he was active in UP politics. He was a member of VP Singh’s Janata Dal.Banwarilal Purohit, who will now take over as Tamil Nadu Governor, has a long political history. The 77-year-old has been a veteran in Maharashtra politics and has been two-time Congress MP and one-time BJP MP from Nagpur. In August 2016, he was appointed as the Governor of Assam.His appointment as the Tamil Nadu Governor comes at a crucial time when the AIADMK government is facing the possibility of a floor test after TTV Dinakaran-supported MLAs raised the banner of rebellion.Purohit will be replaced as the Governor of Assam by another veteran BJP leader, Jagdish Mukhi. A seven-time MLA in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha from the Janakpuri constituency, Mukhi has been closely associated with the Sangh Parivar since an early age. He never lost an election from 1980 to 2013, before being defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajesh Rishi.Brig. (retd) BD Mishra, an ex-serviceman and war veteran from the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, has been appointed the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, while Bihar BJP leader Ganga Prasad is the new Governor of Meghalaya.