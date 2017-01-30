Shamli (UP): Addressing a BJP booth sammelan in Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district, BJP MLA Suresh Rana on Monday said if he wins, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad.

Rana is the sitting BJP MLA from Thana Bhawan and is again contesting the UP Assembly polls from the same seat.

The alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana in Shamli district made headlines after BJP MP Hukum Singh presented a list of 300 persons who migrated from the town after reported extortion threats.

After being cornered for his controversial remarks, Rana clarified that he had said "if our party comes to power then the state will see the exit of goons and extortionist".

Suresh Rana's controversial statement comes after the BJP released its manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sabkalp Patra 2017' for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Suresh Rana, who is out on bail, is an accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots.

Polling in Thana Bhawan is scheduled for February 11, 2017.