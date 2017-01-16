Battleground Uttar Pradesh: Backward Class, Forward March

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, all major political parties fall back on caste as the default mode of electoral mobilisation. Why? Here are the details:

Key Plyers

BJP: Considered to be a party of Banias, upper caste vote helped BJP surge in Uttar Pradesh after the Ram Temple Movement in 1989. Then the party made inroads into non -Yadav OBC castes and non-Jatav Dalits.

SP: The Muslim-Yadav combination helped Mulayam Singh Yadav emerge as a regional satrap. He added a section of most backward class votes by projecting himself as the stongest OBC leader in the state. Akilesh Yadav's face helped the party catch floating votes of upper castes.

BSP: Unflinching support from Dalits helped BSP grow steadily in the 90s. Mayawati surprised all and sundry by successfully wooing substantial Brahmin and Muslim voters through her social engineering in 2007.

Congress: Congress lost its support base - Bhramin, Muslim and Dalits - in Uttar Pradesh in 1989. BSP took away Dalits, BJP grabbed upper castes and SP won the confidence of Muslims. The party had been struggling since then.

Western UP:

- 84 Assembly constituencies

- Dalits are between 17 percent and 28 percent in different constituencies, Muslims between 6 percent and 40 percent and 8 percent-10 percent are Bhramins.

- Nearly 30 percent are OBCs. Among the OBCs, Jats and Yadavs dominate the electorate.

Bundelkhand

- 19 Assembly constituencies

- Dalits are between 27 percent and 32 percent. In different constituencies 9 percent -14 percent are Brahmins and 6 percent-8 percent Muslims. Among OBCs, Kurmis, Nishads and Yadavs are in good numbers in some pockets.



Rohilkhand

- 52 Assembly contituencies

- Dalits make up 13 percent -23 percent of population, 38 percent -42 percent are Muslims and 30 percent are backward classes. Bhramins are present in substantial number in a few pockets.

Central UP

- 98 Assembly contituencies

- Region has 19 percent -25 percent Dalit population in different constituencies, Bhramin 8 percent-12 percent and Muslims 9 percent -28 percent.

East UP

- 150 Assembly contituencies

- Dalits make up between 19 percent and 23 percent in different constituencies, Brahmins 6 percent-14 percent and Muslims 8 percent-27 percent, Kurmi, Rajbhars, Bhumihars and Yadavs are also present in good numbers.

Electorate: 14.05 crore

Total number seats: 403