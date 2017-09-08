Be Ready to Face Action for Mingling With Other Parties, Mamata Tells TMC Leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned party leaders of disciplinary action if they are found hobnobbing with the BJP and the Left.During Trinamool’s core committee meet at Mamata’s Harish Chatterjee Street residence, she said that those who wanted to join other parties are free to move but no anti-party activities will be tolerated.There are rumours that ever since CBI and Enforcement Directorate started probe against TMC leaders in Narada and Saradha scam some party leaders are desperate to reach out to BJP to save themselves.“Reports of rift within party leaders over area domination is very disturbing. I should not hear about any infighting. Panchayat elections are around the corner and you should be concentrate more in your respective areas,” the TMC supremo said.She asked party leaders to concentrate more on Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Birbhum as the BJP may try to create communal disharmony in these districts.She also removed Tapan Dasgupta as in charge of Hooghly and replaced him with Prabir Ghosal. Tapan was removed for non-performance.Mamata also slammed few party leaders for speaking to media and warned that in future only the party spokesperson will only address the media.Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy was also present in the meeting. Recently, Mukul was removed from the post of chairman of the standing committee on transport, tourism and culture in Rajya Sabha for his alleged proximity with the BJP leaders.She also raised concern over Darjeeling issue and asked TMC leaders to be optimistic about the all-party meet on September 12 in Siliguri.Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee couldn’t attend the meeting as he was at Nizam Palace for CBI examination in the Narada scam. Shovan’s wife Ratna was also summoned by the ED and told to appear before the probe agency on October 4.Mamata announced that the next core committee meeting will be held on October 22.