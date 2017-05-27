DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Beef Fests Held in Kerala to Protest Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter
Thiruvananthapuram: 'Beef Fests' were held in various parts of Kerala on Saturday to protest the Centre's decision of banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he would approach the prime minister in this matter.
The central government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather.
Kerala: SFI protests on cattle slaughter ban by eating beef outside University College (Trivandrum); Similar beef fest held at other places pic.twitter.com/WZgsypYAo0
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 27, 2017
Demonstrations were held outside the secretariat in the state capital where the protestors cooked and distributed beef on the road side.
In Kollam district, a group of Congress workers cooked beef in front of the DCC office to register its opposition to the Centre's decision.
ALSO READ: Centre Puts Ban-Like Restrictions On Cattle Slaughter Across India
District unit chief of Congress, Bindu Krishna told reporters that "beef delicacy will be packed and sent to head post office for delivery to Modi ji."
Chief Minister Vijayan said he would be sending a letter to the Prime Minister this evening.
In Thodupuzha in Idukki district, protesters took out a march with the head of a buffalo.
Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the new rules are very "specific" and aim to regulate animal markets and sale of cattle.
Reacting to the Centre's decision, senior Congress leader and former Union minister A K Antony said the notification should be "torn to bits" and "dumped in a dust-bin".
Front workers will wear black badges and take out protest marches, he said.
