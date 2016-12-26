Behind Photo Op, Chinks in Oppn Unity Are Beginning to Show

New Delhi: The Opposition meeting on Tuesday may not be an all unity show. In attendance will be TMC, Congress, RJD, DMK, NCP for now but unlikely to attend are the important stakeholders like SP, BSP and JDU.

After the goof up on the last day of the Parliament when Congress upset the Opposition by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on the issue of farm loans, Mamata has urged Congress to call a meeting of Opposition leaders to clear the air and reach out to them.

But individual egos and political compulsions have often overshadowed the mirage called Opposition unity.

The increasing proximity between TMC and Congress has upset the left. The left is feeling left out and refused to meet the President along with the Congress and is unlikely to come to Delhi for the Tuesday meeting.

Yechury says Congress has shown no keenness to reach out to others. He said, "You have to go out in a coordinated manner. If West Bengal chief minister can be part of it then why not Bihar chief minister?"

JDU has said that this meeting has no clear agenda and hence it is not too keen to attend it.

What's worse is the fact that the Sheila embarrassment has come a day ahead of the meeting. It's put a question mark over the credibility of the papers Rahul is citing and also put some within the opposition in a spot.

Sharad Yadav of the JDU and Gaurav bhatia of the SP have already said that all the mentioned names in the Sahara diaries must be investigated.

In 2004, Sonia has deftly stitched up an alliance by reaching out to even her opponent like DMK. Today as Rahul takes charge of the party, he has to play the same role which Sonia played back then.

But then, times have changed, egos have become bigger and regional parties have become powerful, and the Congress doesn't share an impressive report card.