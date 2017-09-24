Benaras Hindu University Violence: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at BJP

BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU https://t.co/2XWIG5CG2q — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 24, 2017

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP for the lathicharge by police on girl students of the Benaras Hindu University, saying it was the saffron party's version of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao".A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in the baton charge in the university which witnessed violence on Sunday, in an ugly turn to a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.Attaching a link to a video of the students who alleged that they were beaten up by male policemen at the campus, Gandhi tweeted "BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU."The trigger for the protest was an incident in which a woman student of the Arts faculty alleged harassment by three men on a motorcycle inside the campus while she was returning to her hostel.The three men abused her and fled when she resisted their attempts, according to the complainant.The woman alleged that security guards, about 100 metres from where the incident happened, did nothing to stop the men.She said her warden, instead of taking up the issue with her superiors, asked her why was she was returning late to the hostel.The warden's response angered fellow students, who sat on a 'dharna' at the main gate midnight Thursday. One of the students even got her head tonsured.BHU students have alleged they have to face eve-teasers on the campus regularly and the varsity administration was not taking any action to stop the miscreants.Earlier in the day, Gandhi thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for recognising Congress' "legacy" of IITs in her speech at the UN General Assembly yesterday."Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs," he said.