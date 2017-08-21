Bend it Like Panneerselvam - The Man Who Knows the Art of Realpolitik

His followers call him ‘Singha Thalaivan’ or The Lion King. But when it comes to sheer political flexibility, O Panneerselvam, the former chief minister turned deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu more resembles the big cat's domestic cousin.How else do you describe a man who served as a humble caretaker three times when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa went to jail or to hospital; and who, inspite of leading a bitter revolt after being ousted as CM, was happy to come back six months later as a deputy?How else do you describe a politician whose luck never seems to run out? A neta who is a master in the art of lying low and leaping in the dark?From his humble beginnings as a tea seller in hometown Periyankulam to his short stints at Fort St George – the seat of power in Tamil Nadu – Panneerselvam has ducked every adversity with patience, and waited for fortune to come his way.During the Jayalalithaa years, OPS was disparagingly called UPS- the standby power source when the mains go off - a reference to his short stints as CM when the AIADMK matriarch was not available.When she finally exited the picture, he continued with his game of obedience as Sasikala took over the party. While Team Sasikala was plotting her elevation as the next chief minister, she having already been elevated as the new AIADMK General Secretary, a sudden crisis erupted in the heart of Chennai. Thousands gathered in Marina Beach demanding an overturn of the ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.OPS, a man whose luck never seems to run out, earned some praises on the way he handled the Marina uprising. For one, the expectations were not much. But he ensured New Delhi lets him issue an ordinance to make it legal once again, and when the Marina crowd refused to disperse, he managed to carry through a police action without any massive damages.All the while Panneerselvam quietly building up his image among people and AIADMK cadre even when Jayalalithaa was alive. Under him, bureaucrats and officials were said to be more approachable as opposed to what was seen as an opaque administration system. His decision to stay back in Delhi after the initial response from the Prime Minister’s Office that it could do little towards ensuring Jallikattu is allowed proved, say analysts, his mettle.But it is strange, and rather unheard of, that a man who had been CM thrice would agree to a deputy post. And the fact that neither leader is willing to give full control of the party or the government to the other shows that the distrust runs deep.EPS thus is co-convenor to the unified AIADMK whereas ops is the convenor; while OPS will, as finance Minister, hold the purse strings to the government led by EPS.This marriage of convenience certainly then raises questions of ethics: was it merely power that brought the two together? The government still has four years to go.As supporters of TTV Dinakaran unfailingly point out: "OPS had said 15 days ago that the CM and his cabinet are corrupt. How are they now adjusting and working in this Cabinet? Has the corruption case gone?"The other theory of how Pannerselvam agreed to the compromise is that by the design of the BJP, which thought puppeteering AIADMK would be their path towards the power.Why else would the BJP now consider two MoS berths for AIADMK MPs? And if the BJP is behind this merger, as is being thought, would it take such keen interest unless it had its own self-interest in mind? What plans does the BJP have for Tamil Nadu in its 'Mission 350' for the 2019 general election? And will this merger last beyond 2019, or will it last only as long as the BJP wants it to?Questions that will only be tested by time and the extent to which O Pannerselvam will be willing to bend (and he has shown us again he is extremely malleable).