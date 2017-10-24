Bengal BJP Split On Whether Former Trinamool Leader Mukul Roy Should Join the Party

the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is allegedly split over the induction of former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy.Roy has now sought an appointment with BJP national president Amit Shah over the matter.Party sources told News18 that state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Union minister Babul Supriyo and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya are in favour of Roy joining the party as they feel that his presence will help the party to strengthen their ground in booth level.However, a sizable number of party leaders are against his induction because they feel that his presence will malign the image of the party for his alleged involvement in the Narada scam.“Mukul has sought an appointment with Amit Shah ji but he didn’t get it because of his busy schedule. There are chances that Amit ji will meet him after the Gujarat assembly election,” a senior BJP leader told News18.On October 11, Roy has resigned from the party as MP saying that Trinamool Congress lost its ideology.“Sometime it says Congress is good, while sometime it accuse the Congress. Sometime they say BJP is good and sometime they alleged that BJP is a communal party. Someone (Mamata Banerjee) in the party recently said Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is good and Amit Shah is bad. The party took decisions based on their interest to stay in power. I personally believe that BJP is not a communal party,” he had said.While slamming party supremo Mamata Banerjee, Roy had said, “We are the cadre of the party and not the servant of a person. Not only me all party leaders are cadres and not a servant. They should be treated as cadres.”“There are 77400 booths in Bengal. All I can say I still have my say on these booths,” he had added.On September 25, Roy had resigned from the party’s working committee.Roy’s resignation came days after Banerjee on September 8 in a core committee meeting warned party leaders for hobnobbing with BJP leaders in Delhi.During the meeting, she had said that those who wanted to join other parties are free to move but no anti-party activities will be tolerated while staying in the party.Roy’s relationship with Mamata has turned bitter after he assured the CBI of full cooperation in Saradha chit fund scam.