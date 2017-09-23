Bengal CM Mamata Says 'Some Goody-goody People' Creating Communal Discord

: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked people to be careful against 'goody-goody people', who believe in communal disharmony and conspire against Bengal.Mamata, who inaugurated state minister Arup Biswas’s Suruchi Sangha Dura Puja Pandal on Saturday evening, said that there are three types of people - "good, bad and goody-goody people".They are dangerous, Mamata said, "It's difficult to understand goody-goody people," in an apparent reference to BJP workers.These 'goody-goody people', she said, were creating communal discord in the state through social media. "One such person recently shared a Bhojpuri film poster showing men molesting a woman and claimed that the 'incident' had occurred in Bengal's Basirhat. It's a dangerous trend and all of us must protest this," she said.The chief minister asked the Maharashtra police if they will be able to handle law and order in their state if Ganapati Puja and Muharram fall on the same day. "It is easy to give lectures. Stern action will be taken against those trying to disturb the atmosphere in Bengal."Mamata said that she was proud to have been born in Bengal and people here live in communal harmony. "God is for all. Some people are trying to create controversy in the name of immersion, but we will not let them do this," she said.Earlier on August 24, Mamata had announced that no immersion of Durga Idols will take place on October 1 due to the Muharram procession.“The decision was taken to maintain communal harmony. Some people might try to bring disturbance, and we will not allow that to happen in Bengal.”Later, a petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court against Mamata’s decision, banning idol immersion on the day of Muharram. The High Court in its verdict said that immersion should be allowed on all days, including Muharram if it is found permissible.