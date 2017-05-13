Bengal Congress Chief Writes to Sonia Over Her Upcoming Meeting With Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday expressed his discontent over party president Sonia Gandhi's possible meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the strategy for the Presidential elections.

In a two page letter to Gandhi, Chowdhury said, "I understand that the CM (Mamata) will be meeting you to discuss strategy for the Presidential elections. It is important to rope in support of all political parties to oppose a RSS-BJP nominee. At the same time, it is necessary to emphasise our abiding commitment to democracy and transparency." In a two page letter to Gandhi, Chowdhury said, "I understand that the CM (Mamata) will be meeting you to discuss strategy for the Presidential elections. It is important to rope in support of all political parties to oppose a RSS-BJP nominee. At the same time, it is necessary to emphasise our abiding commitment to democracy and transparency."

Chowdhury stressed that the Congress central leadership in Delhi should be careful while dealing with Mamata because most of the Trinamool leaders are under scanner in Narada and Saradha case.

"Under your leadership and guidance, Congress workers will continue to fight for democracy and secularism and oppose both TMC and BJP in the state," his letter reads.

Sources said, Chowdhury decided to write to the Congress chief after workers expressed anger over the possible meeting between Sonia and Mamata in Delhi. They alleged that party workers are being attacked by Trinamool supporters every day. "The central leadership instead of raising the issue are extending hands to the TMC chief. We condemn this," a state Congress leader told News18.

Chowdhury in his letter also said besides the history of cohabitation with BJP in the past, TMC has also been "soft on RSS, enabling RSS to spread its wings in the state."

"We are committed to fight democracy. We are equally committed to fight for secularism. Both the objectives are equally important for us. Hence, our fight against undemocratic, dictatorial and corrupt TMC would continue together with our ideological commitment in favour of liberal and secular values and to defeat BJP," the letter further said.

