Malda (WB): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday claimed that 40 communal riots have taken place after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2011.

Vijayvargiya, the party's co-observer of the state, however, did not elaborate on this issue while talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a BJP state executive committee meeting.

There is no law and order in West Bengal and 40 communal riots have taken place during the Mamata Banerjee's regime, he alleged.

"The police were siding with the rioters," he said. The senior BJP leader alleged that a section of state government officers were involved in chit fund scam and they would not be spared.

Due to these reasons, no investment would come to the state, Vijayvargiya said in reference to the business summit currently being held by the state government in Kolkata.

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was importing the culture of Bangladesh in the primary education, he said, his party would soon launch a movement against it. BJP is not getting permission from the administration to organise party programmes, he said.

He alleged that the party's posters and banners outside Town Hall, the meeting venue, were torn by the ruling party activists.

The party would soon start a campaign - "Save democracy, save culture, save Bengal", Vijayvargiya said.

Banerjee came to power with a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh crore and now it has increased to Rs 3.60 lakh crore, though no development has taken place in the state, he claimed.

Earlier, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh said that the increase in BJP's vote percentage in the two Lok Sabha by-polls is being discussed in the party's national level.

In the Coochbehar Lok Sabha bypoll held in November last, BJP finished second bagging 3.7 lakh votes compared to 2.1 lakh votes it had secured in 2014 pushing Forward Bloc, a Left Front partner, to the third position.

In Tamluk LS seat bypoll held at the same time, BJP got third position but secured 1.9 lakh votes, up from 86,000 votes the party got in last Lok Sabha polls. Many ruling party supporters were joining BJP, he claimed saying the TMC is counting its last days.

On Bhangar unrest, he said it was the fallout of TMC's infighting.

TMC had opposed Left Front's move to industrialisation, and now they were facing the same, he said.