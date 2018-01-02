Bhima Koregaon Clashes: Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out at BJP-RSS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and RSS over the violence after Right-Wing groups were accused of sparking unrest.
People took to the streets against the violence during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday that led to death of one person. (Image: Special Arrangement)
New Delhi: Clashes broke out in Maharashtra on Tuesday over the bicentenary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon and protests even spilled over to Maximum City Mumbai. Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and RSS over the violence after Right-Wing groups were accused of sparking unrest.
“A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday evening.
BJP leaders, however, hit back at Gandhi and said this was a Congress ploy to “divide Hindus” on the basis of caste.
Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP’s Karnataka state unit General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted back to Rahul Gandhi saying, “Out of power CONgress aided by its Ecosystem is using Dalits to #BreakHindus. We Hindus must be on guard to thwart the sinister plot of Anti-Nationals.”
Meanwhile, Dalit outfits in Maharashtra have called for a state-wide bandh in protest of the violence against their community. Dalit leader and independent MLA from Guajrat Jignesh Mewani appealed for calm on Twitter. “Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace,” he tweeted.
“A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday evening.
BJP leaders, however, hit back at Gandhi and said this was a Congress ploy to “divide Hindus” on the basis of caste.
Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP’s Karnataka state unit General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted back to Rahul Gandhi saying, “Out of power CONgress aided by its Ecosystem is using Dalits to #BreakHindus. We Hindus must be on guard to thwart the sinister plot of Anti-Nationals.”
Meanwhile, Dalit outfits in Maharashtra have called for a state-wide bandh in protest of the violence against their community. Dalit leader and independent MLA from Guajrat Jignesh Mewani appealed for calm on Twitter. “Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace,” he tweeted.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon With GSX-1000 Theme To Debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon
- After Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Opts For A Dreamy Sabyasachi Outfit
- Rohit Sharma Shows How India Are Preparing for South Africa Challenge
- Bhumi Pednekar or Kangana Ranaut: Who Pulled Off The Bibhu Mohapatra Outfit Better?
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny