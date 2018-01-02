Bhima Koregaon Clashes: Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out at BJP-RSS

Clashes broke out in Maharashtra on Tuesday over the bicentenary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon and protests even spilled over to Maximum City Mumbai. Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and RSS over the violence after Right-Wing groups were accused of sparking unrest.“A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday evening.BJP leaders, however, hit back at Gandhi and said this was a Congress ploy to “divide Hindus” on the basis of caste.Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP’s Karnataka state unit General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted back to Rahul Gandhi saying, “Out of power CONgress aided by its Ecosystem is using Dalits to #BreakHindus. We Hindus must be on guard to thwart the sinister plot of Anti-Nationals.”Meanwhile, Dalit outfits in Maharashtra have called for a state-wide bandh in protest of the violence against their community. Dalit leader and independent MLA from Guajrat Jignesh Mewani appealed for calm on Twitter. “Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace,” he tweeted.