Bhiwandi, Panvel, Malegaon Election Results 2017 Live: BJP Wins 20 Seats in Panvel

Counting is underway in three municipal corporations in Maharashtra — Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — where elections were held on May 26 with a voter turnout of 55 percent.
Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.
Stay tuned for live updates:
May 26, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
Trends at 11:30am
Malegaon
Congress leading in 3, won 4
Shiv Sena leading in 7, won 3
BJP leading in 2, won 1
MIM leading in 2, won 1
NCP leading in 3
Others leading in 1
May 26, 2017 11:46 am (IST)
Trends at 11:30am
Panvel
BJP leading in 8, won 20
PWPI leading in 1, won 6
Congress leading in 1
Shiv Sena leading 1
May 26, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
Trends at 11:30am
Bhiwandi
Others leading in 5, won 4
Shivsena leading in 4, won 4
Congress leading in 4, won 3
BJP leading in 4, won 3
May 26, 2017 10:59 am (IST)
As per early trends BJP wins 15 seats in Panvel
May 26, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
In Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Congress is leading with 8 seats
May 26, 2017 10:38 am (IST)
In Panvel BJP is leading with 13 seats, as per early trends
May 26, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
As per the early trends, Congress is leasing with three seats in Malegaon
May 26, 2017 10:11 am (IST)
Counting for Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon begins
May 26, 2017 9:27 am (IST)
The Bahujan Samaj Party fielded 22 nominees, Janata Dal (United) four, Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three civic bodies.
May 26, 2017 9:27 am (IST)
AIMIM fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while MNS put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.
May 26, 2017 9:26 am (IST)
May 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)
BJP fielded 189, NCP 90, Congress 152, Shiv Sena 144 candidates across the three civic bodies. Altogether 355 independents also tried their luck.
May 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)
The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the Malegaon body has NCP-AIMIM alliance in power.
May 26, 2017 9:24 am (IST)
There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to these civic bodies, the Election Commission official said.
May 26, 2017 9:23 am (IST)
Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.
May 26, 2017 9:22 am (IST)
Around 77.9 per cent average polling was recorded in four nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections in Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Latur and Sangli districts, the SEC said.
May 26, 2017 9:20 am (IST)
This was the first elections held for Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) since it was created in October lastand recorded a voter turnout of 55%.
May 26, 2017 9:19 am (IST)
Around 55 percent average voting was reported in municipal corporation elections in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel. Panvel recorded a voter turnout of 55%. Bhiwandi and Malegaon— saw voter turnouts of 53% and 60%, respectively.
LOAD MORE
May 26, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
The counting for elections to three municipal corporations in Maharashtra —Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — begins at 10am.