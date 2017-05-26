Bhiwandi, Panvel, Malegaon Election Results 2017 Live: BJP Wins Panvel, Congress leading in Other Two

Counting is underway in three municipal corporations in Maharashtra — Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — where elections were held on May 26 with a voter turnout of 55 percent.
Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.
Stay tuned for live updates:
May 26, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)
Congress needs 11 seats to win majority in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation. Congress has won 35 seats and is leading in 7 seats.
May 26, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)
In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation poll Congress has won 35 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 12 seats and BJP with 9 seats. Samajwadi Party has won only 2 seats.
May 26, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)
Hung verdict in Malegaon, Congress wins 28 seats
May 26, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)
Congress needs 26 seats to win majority in Malegaon Municipal body. Congress has won 17 seats and is leading in 3 seats
May 26, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins Panvel in Maharashtra. 418 candidates contested the Panvel Municipal Poll elections
May 26, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)
373 candidates contested Malegaon Municipal elections
May 26, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)
Trends at 12:30am
Malegaon
Congress leading in 3, won 10
Shiv Sena leading in 3, won 7
BJP leading in 2, won 3
MIM leading in 2, won 2
NCP leading in 3, won 5
Others leading in 1
May 26, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
Trends at 12:30am
Panvel
BJP leading in 8, won 24
PWPI leading in 1, won 8
Congress leading in 1, won 1
Shiv Sena leading 1, won 2
May 26, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)
Trends at 12:30am
Bhiwandi
Others leading in 3, won 8
Shivsena leading in 2, won 8
Congress leading in 2, won 6
BJP leading in 4, won 4
May 26, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena gave a major blow to the BJP when it decided to form an alliance with Samajwadi Party.
May 26, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
BJP has won 20 seats in Panvel Municipal Corporation election. PWPI has 6 seats. Shiv Sena leads in 1 seat.
May 26, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
Congress has won six seats in Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation polls and is leading in 2 other seats
May 26, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
Trends at 11:30am
Malegaon
Congress leading in 3, won 4
Shiv Sena leading in 7, won 3
BJP leading in 2, won 1
MIM leading in 2, won 1
NCP leading in 3
Others leading in 1
May 26, 2017 11:46 am (IST)
Trends at 11:30am
Panvel
BJP leading in 8, won 20
PWPI leading in 1, won 6
Congress leading in 1
Shiv Sena leading 1
May 26, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
Trends at 11:30am
Bhiwandi
Others leading in 5, won 4
Shivsena leading in 4, won 4
Congress leading in 4, won 3
BJP leading in 4, won 3
May 26, 2017 10:59 am (IST)
As per early trends BJP wins 15 seats in Panvel
May 26, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
In Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Congress is leading with 8 seats
May 26, 2017 10:38 am (IST)
In Panvel BJP is leading with 13 seats, as per early trends
May 26, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
As per the early trends, Congress is leasing with three seats in Malegaon
May 26, 2017 10:11 am (IST)
Counting for Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon begins
May 26, 2017 9:27 am (IST)
The Bahujan Samaj Party fielded 22 nominees, Janata Dal (United) four, Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three civic bodies.
May 26, 2017 9:27 am (IST)
AIMIM fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while MNS put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.
May 26, 2017 9:26 am (IST)
May 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)
BJP fielded 189, NCP 90, Congress 152, Shiv Sena 144 candidates across the three civic bodies. Altogether 355 independents also tried their luck.
May 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)
The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the Malegaon body has NCP-AIMIM alliance in power.
May 26, 2017 9:24 am (IST)
There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to these civic bodies, the Election Commission official said.
May 26, 2017 9:23 am (IST)
Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.
May 26, 2017 9:22 am (IST)
Around 77.9 per cent average polling was recorded in four nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections in Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Latur and Sangli districts, the SEC said.
May 26, 2017 9:20 am (IST)
This was the first elections held for Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) since it was created in October lastand recorded a voter turnout of 55%.
May 26, 2017 9:19 am (IST)
Around 55 percent average voting was reported in municipal corporation elections in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel. Panvel recorded a voter turnout of 55%. Bhiwandi and Malegaon— saw voter turnouts of 53% and 60%, respectively.
LOAD MORE
May 26, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
The counting for elections to three municipal corporations in Maharashtra —Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — begins at 10am.