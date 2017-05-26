LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Bhiwandi, Panvel, Malegaon Election Results 2017 Live: BJP Wins Panvel, Congress leading in Other Two

News18.com | May 26, 2017, 1:24 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Counting is underway in three municipal corporations in Maharashtra — Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — where elections were held on May 26 with a voter turnout of 55 percent.

Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 26, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

Congress needs 11 seats to win majority in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation. Congress has won 35 seats and is leading in 7 seats. 


May 26, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation poll Congress has won 35 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 12 seats and BJP with 9 seats. Samajwadi Party has won only 2 seats. 


May 26, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)

Hung verdict in Malegaon, Congress wins 28 seats


May 26, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Congress needs 26 seats to win majority in Malegaon Municipal body. Congress has won 17 seats and is leading in 3 seats


May 26, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins Panvel in Maharashtra. 418 candidates contested the Panvel Municipal Poll elections


May 26, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)

373 candidates contested Malegaon Municipal elections


May 26, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

Trends at 12:30am

Malegaon

Congress leading in 3, won 10
Shiv Sena leading in 3, won 7
BJP leading in 2, won 3
MIM leading in 2, won 2
NCP leading in 3, won 5
Others leading in 1


May 26, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Trends at 12:30am

Panvel

BJP leading in 8, won 24
​PWPI leading in 1, won 8
Congress leading in 1, won 1
Shiv Sena leading 1, won 2


May 26, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

Trends at 12:30am​

Bhiwandi

Others leading in 3, won 8
Shivsena leading in 2, won 8
Congress leading in 2, won 6
BJP leading in 4, won 4


May 26, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena gave a major blow to the BJP when it decided to form an alliance with Samajwadi Party. 


May 26, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

BJP has won 20 seats in Panvel Municipal Corporation election. PWPI has 6 seats. Shiv Sena leads in 1 seat.


May 26, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Congress has won six seats in Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation polls and is leading in 2 other seats


May 26, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Trends at 11:30am

Malegaon
Congress leading in 3, won 4
Shiv Sena leading in 7, won 3
BJP leading in 2, won 1
MIM leading in 2, won 1
NCP leading in 3
Others leading in 1


May 26, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

Trends at 11:30am

Panvel
BJP leading in 8, won 20
PWPI leading in 1, won 6
Congress leading in 1
Shiv Sena leading 1

 


May 26, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

Trends at 11:30am

Bhiwandi
Others leading in 5, won 4
Shivsena leading in 4, won 4
Congress leading in 4, won 3
BJP leading in 4, won 3


May 26, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

As per early trends BJP wins 15 seats in Panvel


May 26, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

In Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Congress is leading with 8 seats


May 26, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

In Panvel BJP is leading with 13 seats, as per early trends 


May 26, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

As per the early trends, Congress is leasing with three seats in Malegaon


May 26, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Counting for Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon begins


May 26, 2017 9:27 am (IST)

The Bahujan Samaj Party fielded 22 nominees, Janata Dal (United) four, Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three civic bodies.


May 26, 2017 9:27 am (IST)

AIMIM fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while MNS put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.


May 26, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

Click to Read | BJP Fields Record 27 Muslim Candidates in Malegaon Civic Polls
May 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

BJP fielded 189, NCP 90, Congress 152, Shiv Sena 144 candidates across the three civic bodies. Altogether 355 independents also tried their luck.


May 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the Malegaon body has NCP-AIMIM alliance in power. 


May 26, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to these civic bodies, the Election Commission official said.


May 26, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations. 


May 26, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

Around 77.9 per cent average polling was recorded in four nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections in Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Latur and Sangli districts, the SEC said. 


May 26, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

This was the first elections held for Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) since it was created in October lastand recorded a voter turnout of 55%.


May 26, 2017 9:19 am (IST)

Around 55 percent average voting was reported in municipal corporation elections in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel. Panvel recorded a voter turnout of 55%. Bhiwandi and Malegaon— saw voter turnouts of 53% and 60%, respectively.


May 26, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

The counting for elections to three municipal corporations in Maharashtra —Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — begins at 10am. 


