Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Son Booked For Casteist Remark Against Congress Leader

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda for allegedly inciting their supporters to make casteist remarks against state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar at a rally last year.

The FIR was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on February 12 at Tilak Marg police station based on a complaint by a Congress worker, Kamaljit, said a senior police officer.

Supporters of Tanwar and Hooda had clashed near Bhairon Mandir near ITO while waiting for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's 'Kisan Yatra' to arrive there over the issue of pasting posters and erecting banners of their leaders.

The complainant alleged that Hooda's supporters were drunk and made casteist remarks against Tanwar and his followers.

After the incident, police had registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Tanwar had then approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, requesting it to direct the police to register a case over the issue of casteist remark.