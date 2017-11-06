Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Reservation in Private Sector, Lalu Supports But BJP in a Fix

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday supported calls for reservation in the private sector in the state. The stand has been endorsed by his political opponent and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.However, Kumar’s stand has put his alliance partner BJP on a sticky wicket as workers of the youth wing of the party staging a protest at the party office, shouting slogans against their senior leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for supporting the call for reservation in private companies.Interacting with the press after his weekly Lok Samvad program, Kumar stressed the need for consensus as a constitutional amendment is required to extend reservation in non-government jobs."I and my party has been supportive of the idea of reservation in private sector from the beginning. But it’s not easy. For it to happen, there should be a consensus," He said.Last week, Kumar had clarified on the state cabinet decision to approve reservation in outsourced government jobs by saying it would not be applicable on companies the state government engages with. It will only apply on people recruited on contract whose salary would be paid by the government.However, on the larger issue of reservation in private sector, Kumar said he and his party was in favour of this.Talking to select journalists after the press conference on Monday, He said that state government's reservation policy has been extended only to employment agencies/outsourcing agencies from whom applicants would be hired on government pay rolls.Replying to a question from News18, he said "If the state government enters into an agreement with a private company, say Infosys or Wipro or any construction company or anyone else, then this policy would not be applicable on them because constitution does not allow reservation in private sector."Kumar’s friend-turned-political foe, Lalu Prasad Yadav, also endorsed reservation in the private sector but attacked Kumar, called his move a political stunt.“Nitish must tell us about private investment in Bihar. He has completely failed in bringing private companies and now talking about reservation in private sector. Not only me, LJP leader Ramvilas Paswan is also in favour of this. It’s our stand for a long time,” Yadav said.While arch rivals are on the same page, Bihar coalition government partner BJP is in a fix on the issue. Senior BJP leader CP Thakur had publicly criticised Kumar for allowing reservation in outsourced jobs.BJP’s state president Nityanand Rai has cautiously supported the idea of national discussion on the issue. Talking to News18, Rai said, “Nitish Kumar has mooted the idea of national discussion. I welcome it. No one should have any reservation for talking on reservation.”When asked to specifically say whether or not BJP supports reservation in private companies, he evaded by saying, “At present I can only say that we have no objection if a debate is taking place on the subject.”Meanwhile, BJP youth wing workers protested against such demands and even shouted slogans against their senior leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.The protestors said, “No one is voicing the feeling of Sawarn (upper class) youths who voted BJP overwhelmingly. But Sushil Modi is supporting Nitish Kumar’s idea of reservation. So we are opposing his stand.”