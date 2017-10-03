Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Share Stage With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will likely share the stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event on Wednesday.The event has been organised to honour an 11th century theologian of Hinduism, The Telegraph reported.Kumar had called a “Sangh-Mukt Bharat” not long ago, before he formally joined the NDA.The "Dharam Sansad" is taking place to mark the 1,000th birth anniversary of Ramanuja Acharya who was born in AD 1017 and whose teachings had an influence on the Bhakti movement.The followers of the sage have organised a yagna at Chandwa village of Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Wednesday.There has been no official announcement from the JD(U), but a senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, told the Telegraph that Kumar will attend the event."What's the big deal? Now that we are in the NDA we have to accept the BJP in its entirety. Even during the earlier JD(U)-BJP regime, Mohan Bhagwat had met Nitish at the chief minister's janata durbar," he said.A BJP leader confirmed Kumar’s participation to the Telegraph. "It will last for just one hour," he said."He (Bhagwat) is coming on October 4 specifically to attend the event in Chandwa. In the evening, he will address local RSS workers and return the next morning," RSS state publicity chief Rajesh Kumar Pandey told The Telegraph.The Opposition has ridiculed Kumar for agreeing to attend the event. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted: "Muh Mein Ram, Dimag Mein Nathuram, Tabhi toh bana Palturam.