Bihar Congress Unit Chief Alleges 'Some Seniors' Conspiring to Topple him

: The trouble for the Bihar Congress unit doesn't seem to be getting over. Party state president Ashok Chaudhary on Thursday accused "some senior leaders" of conspiring against him and fuelling the rumor of an imminent split in the state unit.Chaudhary, along with 8 other MLAs, defied the Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, by not attending a meeting called by him. “I have already apprised the party high command and explained my position when I met Sonia ji. Why should I go again?" he said.Rahul had summoned all MLAs and MLCs for a one-on-one meeting in Delhi after reports of an imminent split in the state unit surfaced. More than 15 MLAs, including some close to Chaudhary, turned up in Delhi.Congress has 27 MLAs in Bihar assembly, and they have been airing differing voices after chief minister Nitish Kumar walked out of Mahagathbandhan on July 26. Many of them are not willing to go with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).Chaudhary accepted this and said he was not sure about the future. “I spent more than 15 years in the party and tried to strengthen the organization during my present tenure as the party president. But there are a few leaders who are conspiring to topple me and regrettably few senior AICC leaders are also behind this plot,” he said and broke down.Senior congress leader Sadanand Singh, who met Rahul Gandhi, said that if Chaudhary had any grievances, he should have shared this on the party platform. “I don’t know why he (Chaudhary) chose not to go to Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi. We have apprised the high-command of the political situation in the state. We shared our thoughts again today,” he said.Contrary to Chaudhary’s views, Sadanand Singh was all praises for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, hailing him as the champion of secular forces, an issue which is at the core of simmering crisis in the party.Ashok Chaudhary has been close to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, and he urged his party members to refrain from attacking Kumar in the assembly when the RJD raised Srijan scam and sought the resignation of the CM and deputy CM Sushil Modi.