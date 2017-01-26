Bikram Majithia Will be in Jail If AAP Comes to Power: Himmat Shergill

The AAP after a rethink has decided to field Himmat Singh Shergill against Punjab’s powerful Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister, Bikram Singh Majitha from the high profile Majitha constituency.

Congress has fielded local strongman Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia from here. The significance of the battle can be seen from the fact that Shergill was originally fielded from Mohali and then shifted to Majithia.

CNN News18’s Rupashree Nanda caught up with Himmat Singh Shergill on the campaign trail.

Q: What was your first reaction when you were asked to change your seat from Mohali to Majitha?

Himmat Singh Shergill: I am a disciplined soldier of the party, so whatever is the decision of the party, I will abide by it. Party thinks a lot before taking any decision, ‘yeh party ka adesh hai’. I am happy. I am contributing in this fight against drugs– it is a matter of pride for me that I am fighting such a demon Bikram Majithia ‘jo punjab ka drug lord hai, who has caused the sorrow of Punjab. The whole of Punjab is supporting me. This is not my fight, this is a fight of the whole of Punjab. Bikram Singh Majithia is the slayer of the youth in Punjab. Kejriwal ji ne har ek stage se yeh kaha hai ki jab bhi aam aadmi ki sarkar ayegi toh isko collar se pakad ke jail mein daalna hai. Dobara koi drug mafia, drug lord Bikram Majithia paida na ho. (From every stage, Arvind Kejriwal has said he (Bikram Majithia) will be sent to jail so that no drug lord (Majithia) is born again, whenever Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will come to power

Q: This is an Akali stronghold. Even the Congress has not won from this seat in the past ten years?

Himmat Singh Shergill : Go inside the houses of those people who have Akali flags- Log keh rahen hai ki dehshad ke saath, is drug lord, badmash Majithia ne barbad kiya hai. People are saying, we will vote for jhaadu. You will see, please do your own survey, Bikram Majithia will lose his deposit- saare punjabiyon ko agar kisi ne dhokka kiya hai , toh unka reaction bhi hua hai jisne hazaron parche karwaye hain– jitne bhi inhone illegal parche karwaye hai- woh ek jurm kiya hai Bikram Singh Majithia ne… he has misused his position as a minister ... utne hi parche iske upar honge… the Aam Admi party will give justice to the Punjabis.

Q: How has been your campaign been so far?

Himmat Singh Shergill : I am born in Amritsar. My father was a lawyer and practiced in Chandigarh. My roots are here whereas Bikram Majithia was born in Delhi and stayed near Gorakhpur. I have already campaigned door- to- door in hundred villages here.

Q: Some people say that you could be in the race for the post of the Chief Minister if you win this seat?

Himmat Singh Shergill : We are here to change politics, not to do politics. I will abide by the decision of the party. … we are fighting to change Punjab, to build a new Punjab, a new Bharat, to change the politics in this country. Our fight is for ‘vyavastha parivartan’ (change of system).​