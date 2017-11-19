BJP Adopting 'Mean Methods' to Win Gujarat Polls: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP saying the saffron party is adopting all kinds of "mean methods" to win the assembly elections in Gujarat to be held next month."The party has put all its strength in Gujarat to fight against Rahul Gandhi. It is also making use of (Patidar quota stir leader) Hardik Patel factor just to win the elections," he said.Referring the sex CDs allegedly featuring Hardik Patel, Thackeray said, "The BJP is making use of such mean methods as it is afraid now."He said, "Till recently, the Gujaratis and Maharashtrians in the state had cordial relations, but the BJP has spoilt these relations. Now the relationship between the two communities is strained."The MNS chief alleged that the BJP is conspiring to wipe out the sons of the soil and all its programmes are targeted towards that goal."Other states are protecting the interest of the locals people, which is not happening in Maharashtra," he said adding that his party would continue with the agitations for the rights of Maharashtrians.Referring to his party's drive against hawkers outside railway stations in the wake Elphinstone Road Station stampede in which 23 people lost lives, he said, "The agitation was a total success everywhere and everyone except the political parties appreciated it.""All the political parties, including the Shiv Sena, and BJP, have joined hands in protecting the hawkers," he said."This government is coward. It is trying all methods to black out the speeches of the opposition, especially the MNS. They shut the power, they stop airing some channels to ensure that people do not watch the speeches. But by doing such things, they feel that people cannot get to see the speech, but everying is now available on the social media and the people can see it anytime," he said.