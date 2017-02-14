BJP and Congress Fight Over Honorific Title in MP

Gwalior: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are engaged in a war of words in Madhya Pradesh over the use of an honorific title for the former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Jyotiraditya is the scion of the Scindia royal family of Gwalior.

It began when state Minister of Higher Education Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya got angry as he saw honorific ‘Shrimant’ with the name of Jyotiraditya on a plaque in a power sub-station in Ashoknagar district he was inaugurating recently.

“The minister is Shri and MP is Shrimant. This should not happen 70 years after independence,” the minister had said. He even asked his officers to remove the plaque.

Jyotiraditya, however, shot back saying Pawaiya gets itchy seeing his name anywhere.

Meanwhile, Pawaiya has got support from BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan who has endorsed his views. However, Chauhan had supported the use of a similar honorific title for

the late Scindia family dynast Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia, saying that she was a motherly figure for all.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar who is also from Gwalior too backed Pawiaya’s views. “Pawiaya opposed a feudal mindset and we are with him on this,” Tomar said on Monday.