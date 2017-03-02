BJP And Shiv Sena Lock Horns Over Selfie-point At Shivaji Park
Mumbai: In a display of political one-upmanship, the friends-turned-foes BJP and Shiv Sena on Thursday announced that a selfie-point at Dadar, which has been closed down due to lack of funds, would be redeveloped and relaunched by them.
The 'selfie-point' set up by MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, which had become popular among youngsters, was closed down owing to lack of funds to maintain it.
Making an announcement on Twitter, BJP's city unit president Ashish Shelar said, "The selfie-point at Shivaji Park in Dadar, which gained popularity among the youths, will now be redeveloped by BJP in a more attractive manner. Let's meet at the selfie point soon."
The BMC administration gave its permission to the BJP to relaunch the project.
However, the Shiv Sena also showed willingness to redevelop the project.
Sena corporator Vishakha Raut put up a poster near the selfie-point with a message that her party will soon redevelop the project.
After a restructuring of wards in the metropolis, this seat was reserved for women. Deshpande fielded his wife from the ward, but she lost the election held on February 21.
Deshpande then decided to close down the selfie-point citing lack of funds to maintain it.
In the recently-held BMC election, Deshpande's constituency was reserved for women from open category. The party had fielded Deshpande's wife Swapna. However, she lost the election.
Several youths had expressed their disappointment over the decision to shut the selfie-point.
