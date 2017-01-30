BJP Backs Bandh Call Given by People to Save Kolar Gold Fields

Bangalore: A bandh call was given to save Kolar Gold Fields as the place was short listed by Karnataka Compost Development Corporation to set up a waste recycling plant for the waste generated from Bangalore city.

A movement was started under the banner “Save KGF” by the local people, the BJP Kolar unit has also extended its support for the cause.

Kenchegowda, Chairman, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation said “Nothing is confirmed yet, only a land inspection was done. The short listed place is not even in KGF but at the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. BJP is trying to make it political. The inspected land is of 1000 acres and there is no habitation. The proposed unit will also produce electricity, bio-gas and manure.”

Y. Ramakka, BJP KGF MLA, said “Why would we protest without any reason? A gold field cannot be turned into a dump yard. The place has suffered enough with gold extraction, with it turning it a dumping site; one can imagine the health hazards in the area.”

With the state assembly session to start on February 6, 2017, the BJP MLA has promised to raise the issue in the floor of the house asking the Chief Minister to act on the issue.