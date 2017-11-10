BJP Blows Poll Bugle in Madhya Pradesh with 'War Room', Eyes 200 Seats

Eyeing a fourth successive victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP on Friday inaugurated its election war room in Bhopal with the slogan ‘Abki Baar –200 Paar’(This time –200 plus seats).Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the war room in presence of other senior BJP leaders. “The party would to the Assembly polls with the past achievements and pro-public policies,” Chouhan said. The war room was established amid chanting of mantras by the priests.We have established the war room with the mission of making BJP government fourth time under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said. “The slogans adopted by the public and party workers — Abki baar, 200 paar, would be fulfilled collectively.”In the House of 230, any party requires roughly 116 seats to form a government.In the absence of late Union minister Anil Madhav Dave who played a vital role in the party’s thumping victory in 2013, the reins of the war room have been handed over to party vice-president Vijesh Lunawat.“From party office in Bhopal to the booth-level BJP worker, this war room would establish co-ordination ahead of the Assembly polls,” Lunawat said.Primarily the election control room or the war room in political parlance, it would send audio and video messages to the party workers during elections.