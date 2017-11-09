GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UP Municipal Polls: BJP Denies Ticket to President Kovind's Daughter-in-law, to Contest as Independent

Deepa Kovind is the wife of President Kovind’s nephew Pankaj Kovind and was in the race for the ticket for quite some time. The party is trying to persuade her to withdraw from the contest.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 9, 2017, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP Municipal Polls: BJP Denies Ticket to President Kovind's Daughter-in-law, to Contest as Independent
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo/Getty Images)
Lucknow: The municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh will see an interesting contest in Kanpur. After being denied BJP ticket, President Ramnath Kovind’s daughter-in-law Deepa Kovind will now contest as an Independent against party candidate Sarojini Devi Kori for the post of town committee chairman.

Deepa Kovind is the wife of President Kovind’s nephew Pankaj Kovind and was in the race for the ticket for quite some time. The party is trying to persuade her to withdraw from the contest.

Two members of President Kovind’s family were in the race for the BJP ticket, but no one made the cut. According to sources, Deepa will file nomination on Thursday evening.

Deepa’s husband Pankaj said she that she was preparing for the elections for quite some time and decision to contest as an Independent was taken only after a request from friends and family.

Deepa’s decision to contest against the BJP may prove to be an embarrassment for the party.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES