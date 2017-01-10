BJP Devoid of Issues, Hurling 'Baseless Charges' at CM Rawat: Congress

Dehradun: The ruling Congress in Uttarakhand on Tuesday accused BJP of being devoid of issues and indulging in cheap politics by hurling "baseless charges" at Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

"BJP is devoid of issues and doing cheap politics by raising issues like issuance of GOs in backdate, giving non- practicing allowance (NPA) to Ayush practitioners and irregularities in purchase of laptops for SC/ST students," Rawat's media incharge and spokesman Surendra Kumar told reporters.

Yesterday, BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan had levelled these charges at Rawat terming them as violation of the model code of conduct.

"We have documentary evidence to prove that the Chief Minister issued transfer of thousands of employees with retrospective effect besides awarding wi-fi contracts in Nainital and Mussoorie in violation of DoT guidelines after the Model Code of Conduct came into force," Chauhan said.

He claimed NPA for Ayurvedic doctors was issued with retrospective effect on January 5 as there was no such order in place on January 4.

Kumar said levelling unfounded allegations against the CM reflected the saffron party's frustration over being devoid of an issue in the poll season.

"BJP is frustrated as it can see the writings on the wall. Facing defeat, it is coming up with such allegations," he said.

Claiming that proper procedures had been followed in the purchase of laptops for SC/ST students and giving the benefits of NPA of Ayush doctors, Kumar said polls should be contested on party policies, programmes and agenda of development rather than by trading charges with each other.