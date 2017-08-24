BJP Disrupting HP Assembly in Pre-planned Manner: Congress MLAs

A group of Congress MLAs on Wednesday alleged the opposition BJP is disrupting the proceedings of Himachal Pradesh Assembly in a "pre-planned" manner to divert peoples attention from real issues.State cabinet ministers Kaul Singh Thakur, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sudhir Sharma, AICC secretary Asha Kumari and Chairman of the state finance commission Kuldeep Kumar in a joint statement alleged that BJP MLAs were in habit of raising issues which are under investigation to politicise them."The BJP believes in creating unrest by keeping law and order at bay to gain political mileage. The functioning of BJP workers were under cloud as it seems that many of them have been hired to create disturbances and flare up things," the leaders said.They have nothing to do with the families of those killed in the recent accidents, nothing to discuss for giving relief to those who suffered due to incessant rains and other disasters, they said.They said the prices of essential commodities were flaring, prices of domestic LPG refills, pulses and vegetables have gone up but the BJP leaders are tryingh to divert attention from this issue by creating ruckus in the House."The GST has left the consumers as well as small traders confused. The poor and the middle class are finding it difficult to survive and where are the Ache Din the BJP had promised," they said.The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday as BJP members disrupted the House, on the second day of its monsoon session, demanding a discussion on the "deteriorating law and order situation" through an adjournment motion.