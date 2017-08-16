BJP Edges Out Congress in MP Civic Polls Despite Mandsaur Violence in June

Despite the violent farmers’ agitation against the state government, the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to edge out the Congress party in the civic body polls, which concluded in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.Out of the 43 seats, the BJP won 26 civic bodies while Congress emerged victorious in 14 civic bodies whereas 3 civic bodies went to independents.The results come as a breather for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, which was battered by the farmers’ agitation that took the state by storm in June this year. The farmers were asking for better output for farm products, among other demands.Significantly, BJP managed to make inroads into bastions of two senior Congress leaders – Kantilal Bhuria and Jyotiraditya Scindia.BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan dubbed the victory as a step towards a Congress-mukt Madhya Pradesh. Chauhan claimed that Shivraj’s magic was seen and felt across the state.Senior Congress leader Raja Pateriya candidly accepted that BJP’s workforce was way better in MP but alleged that the people were fed up of BJP fuelled anarchy and rampant corruption. “We will go back to our mass mobilisation experts and focus on our Mission-2018,” he claimed.CM Shivraj, alarmed by his image being dented by the farmer stir, had taken over the civic polls reins in his own hands.Meanwhile, Mandsaur, the epicentre of farmers’ stir, handed a crushing defeat to BJP in the polls. The Congress won the polls held for two Mandsaur wards in Shamgarh Nagar Panchayat and Garoth Nagar Panchayat.“The results were satisfactory and at places, the party got unprecedented support. Take, for example, Mandsaur – where all three Congress candidates won,” said State Congress president Arun Yadav.