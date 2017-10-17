BJP Files Complaint With ACB Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

: The Karnataka BJP has filed a complaint with the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of "illegally denotifying" land resulting in a loss of Rs 300 crore to the Bengaluru Development Authority.The complaint on Monday, came days after the party's OBC Morcha chief B J Puttaswamy accused Siddaramaiah of illegally denotifying land.In his complaint, N R Ramesh, a former member of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, has named Siddaramaiah and senior government officials, and accused them of causing Rs 300 crore loss to Bengaluru Development Authority.Puttaswamy had on October 10 alleged that Siddaramaiah was directly responsible for the denotification of land to the extent of over six acres in survey Nos. 20 and 21 atBhoopasandra, Bangalore North Taluk, and this had resulted in the loss of Rs 300 crore.Calling it a "clear case of corruption", he had said that he would take up the issue with the ACB.Hitting back at the BJP, Siddaramaiah had accused it of making a "false" allegation with an intention to tarnish his image ahead of the assembly election early next year, and said he was considering taking legal action against Puttaswamy.He had also asserted that there were no documents to show that he had passed any such order.