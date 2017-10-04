BJP Files Police Complaint Against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee For Carrying Sword on Muharram

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee landed in trouble on Wednesday after BJP lodged a complaint against him for carrying a sword on Muharram day on October 1.The incident took place in Hooghly district where he was seen carrying a sword along with other Muslim leaders on Muharram day.Pointing out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s order not to carry arms on Ram Navami and ban on Sashtra Puja procession, BJP's former Vice President, Hooghly District, Subir Nag said, “If we are not allowed to perform our religious rights in Bengal, then how come Kalyan Banerjee along with others were allowed to carry arms on Muharram day.”He said, “Why there are two set of rules for Hindus and Muslims in Bengal. We have lodged a complaint against him (Kalyan Banerjee) at Bhadreshwar Police Station and also met Chandannagar Police Commissioner and demanded stern action against him and others.”“They carried arms which is a clear violation of Rule 3, Schedule 1, Clause V of the Arms Rules, 1962 and therefore a case against them under arms act should be initiated immediately,” he added.On September 4, Mamata Banerjee ordered the police to take stringent measures against people for brandishing weapons in religious rallies and processions. Her instruction came after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had said that they will organise Trishul Utsav programme on Vijaya Dashami in Bengal.“She asked district magistrates and police superintendents to disallow any such processions. Now her own MP is flaunting sword in Muharram and the Chief Minister is quite. She did the same thing during the Ram Navami celebrations in April. What kind of justice is this? There is a jungle raj in Bengal and this should be stopped. I would like to request the people of Bengal to teach this government a lesson in coming elections,” BJP, State Secretary, Sayantan Basu said.