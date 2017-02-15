BJP Functionary Seeks Curbs on Sena Mouthpiece During Polls

Mumbai: A state BJP functionary has written to the State Election Commission seeking 'ban' on publication of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, claiming it would 'impress' voters even after campaigning for civic polls comes to end.

Polls to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads in the state will be held in two phases on February 16 and 21.

"There is a ban on publishing content or undertaking publicity campaign (of parties and candidates) two days before

polling date. However, Saamana is flouting this norm," state unit BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini said in a letter to SEC.

Considering the poll dates, there should be ban on publication of Saamana on February 16, 20 and 21, Shalini said.

This demand was rejected by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who said "Saamana's closure is not possible ever".

"Nobody should try to challenge my Shiv Sena," he added.