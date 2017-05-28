BJP Government Has Failed on all Fronts, Says Shakeel Ahmad

Raipur: Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad on Saturday said the BJP government at Centre has failed on all fronts in the last three-years.

"Narendra Modi government, which completed three years in power, has failed on all fronts. Ahead of the 2014 general elections, BJP had promised that it will generate two crore jobs annually but due to the decision of demonetisation over three crore people have been rendered jobless," said Ahmad during a media briefing.

Ahmad alleged that the Central Government was working to benefit only a particular section of people.

"People elect government so that it can work for them. It will work for their economic upliftment, it will provide them employment, but the BJP government seems to be interested in benefitting only a particular section of people," alleged Ahmad.

"The reason behind demonetisation was to benefit a section of industrialist. It was done to waive loans of some business houses," said Ahmad.

The Congress leader blamed Central government's policies for deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

"The Union Government's lack of vision about Kashmir policy is the real reason for current situation in the valley. It has led to a rise in terrorist activities," said Ahmad.

He also took a dig at the BJP for failing to make Lokpal functional.

"BJP came to power by promising Lokpal, but today it has refused to make Lokpal functional. It is raising issues like triple talaq to deflect the attention of people from core issues," said Ahmad.