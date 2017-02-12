BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bathroom' Jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi: Hitting back at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "fond of peeping into others' bathrooms", the BJP said on Saturday that the Congress leader "behaves as per his standards" and it does not expect anything better from him.

"Everybody behaves according to his standard and BJP never expect anything better from the Congress leader," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

In a strong attack, Gandhi said the Prime Minister was "fond of peeping into others' bathrooms" and Googling and was a "complete failure".

"The Prime Minister is fond of Google searching, peeping into others' bathrooms, and reading others' horoscopes. Let him do that in his free time but his main job is that of a Prime Minister in which he has been a cent per cent failure," Gandhi said at the joint media conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Javadekar also took on Akhilesh Yadav, who attacked Modi, saying rather "getting emotional" or angry, he should have walk on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which would compel even the Prime Minister to vote for the alliance.

"Neither the SP and nor the BSP are the options for the people of Uttar Pradesh. Only BJP can do overall development of the state," Javadekar said.

The Prime Minister had earlier attracted the wrath of the Congress for attacking his predecessor Manmohan Singh in Parliament, accusing him of "bathing wearing a raincoat".