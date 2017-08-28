BJP Indulged in 'Corrupt Practices', Says Congress on Goa Loss

: Having lost two seats that went to polls in Goa, the Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling BJP "indulged in corrupt practices.""The elections are a moral defeat for BJP as their candidates indulged in corrupt practices. Official position was used by the two candidates to offer jobs to the voters, although BJP might have obtained electoral victory," alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Shantaram Naik.The ruling BJP on Monday won the by-elections to two Assembly seats in Goa, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar emerging victorious from Panaji and health minister Vishwajit Rane from Valpoi.Naik admitted that his party did not have a base in both these constituencies."Congress will strengthen its base in the two constituencies in coming days," added Naik.Naik further alleged that the "BJP candidates in the two constituencies were holding ministerial posts without being MLAs and they went on showering false promises of jobs misusing their positions."Rejecting the allegations, Goa BJP General Secretary Sadanand Tanawade told PTI that the Congress' reaction shows their frustration on losing both the seats.