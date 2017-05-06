BJP Isn't Sincere About Gorkhaland, Says TMC MP Ahead of Civic Polls

Kolkata: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on his 56-inch chest, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said leaders from Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) had 56-inch long tongues that they use to lie efficiently.

"Leaders like Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri have tongues of the same size as Narendra Modi's chest which they use to lie. People of hills were cheated by GJM. It is unfortunate that there has been no development under GJM," said Banerjee.

He said that though TMC has no elected representative in the hills, it has still worked with undeterred commitment.

“TMC, under Mamata Banerjee, has sincerely worked for the poor people in the hills. GJM is only indulging in politics of deceit," he said, adding that it was only because of Mamata that Lamahatta had become a tourist spot and that there was work being done on preservation of tribal culture.

The statement comes just days after Banerjee was accused, by BJP, of acquiring assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Banerjee accused GJM, which is an ally of the saffron party, of looting public money saying that funds were released for various schemes for the Darjeeling Municipality to start but were never executed properly.

"The state gave Rs 12 crore for drinking water, Rs 4 crore for street lights, Rs 15 crore for waste management. Where has all the money gone?" rued the TMC leader, saying that BJP had no sincere intent of governing in the hills.

The civic polls in the hills (four municipalities including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik) is likely to be held on May 14 and counting expected to be on May 17.

​